Dino Melaye, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Residence Electoral Officer (REC), Ayobami Salami, to explain what BVAS Bypass is all about.

The INEC REC has said that some polling units were cancelled in the state because of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) bypass.

Salami made the comment after he has announced the result of Ekiti state at the national collation centre in Abuja on Sunday, February 26.

But Malami, who is the coalition agent of the PDP at the centre, asked the electoral officer to explain what BVAS bypass is all about in simple term.

The professor then explained that BVAS bypass means that the number of voters is higher than the number of registered voters on the BVAS.

Source: Legit.ng