The PDP has received about 45 senior special assistants to the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle

The former aides who are now backing the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, resigned from their offices recently

An aide to Atiku's running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Udoka Emmanuel, said the defectors are also supporting the PDP's gubernatorial candidate in Zamfara, Dr. Lawal Dauda

No fewer than 45 special advisers to Governor Bello Matawalle have resigned their appointments ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It was gathered that the former appointees have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party in a bid to deliver Zamfara state for the party's governorship and presidential candidates, Dr. Lawal Dauda and H.E Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The former aides to Governor Matawalle are now on Atiku's aside (Photo: @chika_udoka, @atiku, Peter Obi)

The development was disclosed by Udoka Emmanuel, the senior special assistant to the PDP's vice presidential candidate, Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Emmanuel's tweet read:

However, Legit.ng is yet to confirm the authenticity of the claim by Okowa's aide.

