A bride hyped her man aggressively, trying desperately to get him to smile at the camera on their wedding day

The groom was posing for pictures on their traditional wedding day when the lady started hailing him

She called him sweet names, and the man could not resist as he responded with a broad smile

A Nigerian bride hailed her man, calling him sweet names during a photo session at their wedding ceremony.

The groom wore a serious face during the photo session, but the bride wanted him to smile.

The lady called her husband sweet names on their wedding day.

She picked up interesting lines, calling him the cutest names that were so hard to resist. She described him as her man, saying he was so handsome. He smiled happily as his wife continued to hype him.

The bride captioned the video:

"Bride rains praises on her husband to make him smile to the camera."

Meanwhile, some TikTok users were carried away by the bride's beauty. They praised the tailor who made her wedding dress and said no one outshone her at the event. The cute video was posted by @km_with_dflowerprince1.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react as bride calls her man sweet names

@ife commented:

"When we say you can't outshine a Nigerian bride ...we ain't joking."

@Lyn said:

"Omg. Her outfit is gorgeously beautiful. Blissful marriage biko."

@Adannayah said:

"Oginidi? Hype your husband nne."

@Ashley Nicole Chiedozie said:

"This is so beautiful!"

@Wealth said:

"Congrats. Me seeing wedding video everywhere. Is this a sign?"

@oseluchinenye commented:

"He dey give you where e dey sweet you pass. Congratulations."

@chysmile08 said:

"This the kind of man am praying for."

@Barbie said:

"Wow congratulations I no them in Abuja."

@user508110195911 said:

"Wow! Congrats! you guys are looking good."

