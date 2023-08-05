A Nigerian lady has relocated with her son to the United Kingdom, UK where she met with her husband, who lives there

The lady said she and her handsome son almost missed their flight when they arrived late at the Murtala Muhamed International Airport

When she landed at the airport in the UK, she and her husband reunited, and the man carried his child with much happiness

A Nigerian woman has moved to the United Kingdom, UK, to be with her husband, who is a resident there.

The lady, @li2essencenatural posted a video to chronicle her journey from Nigeria to London, UK.

The lady relocated to the United Kingdom, UK, to be with her husband after one year. Photo credit: TikTok/@li2essencenaturals and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

She showed how she prepared for the journey, beginning when her son did his National Identification Number, NIN.

They also applied for their Nigerian International Passports and visas to the UK and got all of them approved.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lady gets UK visa and moves to London with her son

The happy lady travelled with her little son, but she said they almost missed their flight in Lagos.

She said they arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and had to wait for the next flight.

When they arrived in London, her husband was so happy to reunite with his son.

The lady wrote on TikTok:

"Here we are. Father and son moment. My baby got me flowers. So sweet of him."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady arrives UK to be with her husband after one year

@vivianbotchway2220 said:

"Congratulations! l tap into his blessing in Jesus' name."

@Keez commented:

"This year, by God's grace! My daughter and I would meet her father too! I’m sincerely happy for you! God, please make mine easy too."

Rikky mama reacted:

"I tap from the blessing I’m the next."

@Oluwasemilore said:

"Everybody don go Uk finish na only me remains for this country."

Nigerian student with long name graduates from UK university

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student graduated from the University of Kent, UK.

The student has eight names, and he included all of them in his certificates.

He is named Boluwatife Oluwasemilore Oluwadamilola Oyekunle Ayanfeoluwa Emmanuel Michael Oladele.

Source: Legit.ng