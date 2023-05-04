It was a beautiful moment for a little boy who was overjoyed as his father visited his him in his school

In the video, the little boy who only had a shoe on was overly excited to see his father and called out to others to inform them

The video has stirred reactions on TikTok, as many observed that the father and son must have had a good relationship, while others could not get over the little boy’s cuteness

A video on TikTok which showed the adorable moment a caring father visited his son at the daycare has gone viral.

In the video, shared by an account, the little boy is seen playing with his toy, as the father can be heard knocking on the glass door, trying to get his son's attention.

Adorable father-son moment. Photo source. TikTok/@themarriagemindse

Source: TikTok

As soon as the boy spotted his father, his face lit up with excitement. He stood up immediately with his hands raised while expressing his excitement.

Adorable father-son moment

The father observed the boy was only on one piece of footwear and asked him for the other pair. The little boy could be heard giggling and pointing at his father. He was happy to see.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the background, the father and the people around them who were witnessing the sweet moment could be heard laughing.

Watch video:

The cute little boy, whose age is unknown, then began to say “bye-bye” as he waved, indicating the visiting time was over.

Netizens have gushed over the adorable moment between the father and son with lots of comments and some talking about children his age always missing a shoe.

The video so far has gathered 21000 likes with more than a few comments.

Here are some reactions:

@lifeofRaye6 said

"They always missing a shoe."

@ maria Tiina said:

"The pointing- look at my DADD that’s my DAD"

@ sif also said:

"Why kids be having one shoe man all around the globe."

@ Lf said:

"You see my dadd.y"

Boy screams, breaks down in tears as he reunites with his father after 12 yea.rs

Still in the father and son moment, a similar story posted by Legit.ng previously reported a father and son reunion after 12 years of being apart.

In the emotional video, the young boy dressed in uniform broke down in tears after seeing his father again. The duo has been apart for years and the caring father decided to plan a surprise visit to see his son.

Surprisingly, he met his father, and his reaction was so heartwarming. He screamed, ran towards him, and jumped on him. They hugged each other for a while, and the young boy broke into tears.

Source: Legit.ng