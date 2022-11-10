A Nigerian mum has posted her baby girl's reaction on her first day in school and the internet can't get enough of her

In the TikTok video posted on Wednesday November, 10, the baby was seen crying and feeling reluctant to go to school

In other to motivate her, her mother joined her to make a funny crying noise and she promptly sopped crying

The attention of TikTok users have been drawn to a video of a pretty little girl on her first of school.

The video of the beautiful girl was posted on TikTok by her mum, Amaka who called her a drama princess.

The baby felt reluctant to start school. Photo credit: TikTok/@amakapres.

Source: UGC

In the short video posted on Wednesday November 10, the pretty girl was seen crying bitterly and feeling reluctant to start school.

Her mum however refused to let go as she joined her in the drama and made a funny noise.

Interestingly, the baby stopped crying and promptly complied and started walking to school.

TikTokers drawn to her beauty

The beauty of the little girl was not lost on TikTok users who appreciated her ravishing physical appearance.

Her uniform was perfectly sewn and it was well fitted such that she looked so pretty in it.

One TikToker asked if the girl is a half cast to which the mum responded in the afirmative.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@thedrizzyomi said:

"So cute."

@user5968394388712 reacted:

"Finally the tailor try. She's so cute."

@OLUWASEUN TAIWO said:

"She won cry the water no gree come. Drama princess indeed.""

@dorisessel321 commented:

"The bag at their back always makes them happy. She is cute."

@Sophie reacted:

"Omg!! She reminds me of my daughter at that age. So cute."

@Faith Williams said:

"I doubt I’d let this beauty leave my sight for a minute."

@Faveofall commented:

"Is she a half cast?"

Source: Legit.ng