Smith Akom Takema, a Nigerian man known for helping poor school children has yet again paid fees for a little boy

Smith posted the touching story of the out-of-school boy who he saw in a Gboko restaurant where he went to eat

Legit.ng reached out to Smith, and he confirmed that he is going to offset the N6,500 school fees owed by the boy

A kind Nigerian man from Benue state, Smith Akom Takema, has agreed to pay the school fees of a little boy who is out of school.

Smith, who is known for helping little kids, posted the story of the boy on Facebook, saying he saw him at a restaurant in Gboko.

Smith said he has raised the boy's school fees. Photo credit: Smith Akom Takema.

Source: Facebook

Smith narrated that he went to the restaurant to eat when he saw the boy who was requesting a donation for the Sunday school development of a church.

Out of curiosity, Smith asked the boy why he was not in school at that time of the day, which was noon, the boy said he was chased out of school for not paying his fees.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Smith said in the post:

"I have raised the fees and I am going there first thing to pay the fees so he can resume his studies.

"Parents should be mindful and do let their children go around to beg money in a professional way like this, the church should rather identify kids with financial difficulties to sponsor."

The lucky boy is in primary 5

The boy who schools at Prison Primary School Gboko is in primary 5. Smith who is the convener of Fresh Fish Festival has promised to offset the N6,500 fees to enable the boy to resume his studies.

Legit.ng spoke to Smith, and he said he was already on his way to the boy's school to pay the fees as promised.

Little girl who cried during her graduation gets help

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl cried during her graduation in Oyo state.

The girl identified as Wasilat Bashiru was crying because she knew she will not be able to continue to secondary school due to poverty.

Help, however, came her way after the story was shared on Twitter and she was enrolled into a boarding school by kind Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng