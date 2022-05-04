A young man named Jacques Ruffin has shared a letter written to his mother by James W Jones, who owns the Allegro Music Centre, Florida, USA

Jones wrote the letter in 2009 in respect of a debt owed by the woman for her son's trumpet and said in the short piece that it is forgiven

Many people are reacting to the letter emotionally saying it was a kind gesture to Ruffin who said he never knew of his mum's difficulties

A man identified as Jacques Ruffin has discovered an old letter written to his mum when she owed a debt for his trumpet.

The letter was sent by James W Jones, who owns the Allegro Music Centre, and dated 17th December 2009.

Jacques Ruffin said he never knew his mum faced financial challenges. Photo credit: BBC and Botahoratiu/Getty Images.

Debt forgiven

In the emotional, short write-up, Jones told the mum that he was aware of her financial situation hence he is writing off the debt owed on Ruffin's trumpet.

The kind letter even encouraged the woman, saying tough times never last, but tough people do.

See part of the emotional wordings below:

"Dear Mrs Ruffin, I have decided to forgive the rent on Jacques' trumpet. you do not have to pay me anymore for the trumpet. It is yours to play."

In reaction, Jacques who is now grown told the BBC:

"I had no idea that my mother was struggling so much financially."

The letter was later reshared on Instagram by @goodnewsmovement.

See the letter below:

Social media users react

@jesslee511 said:

“Tough times never last. Tough people do.” I love it"

@davidmmendoza commented:

"2009 was rough. I'm glad they found it in their heart to do this."

@jo_foresthouse reacted:

"Tough times never last but tough people do."

@zopheliamommy commented:

"I love this! I donated my son’s trombone, stand, and music to a music teacher who had a new band teaching assignment in Detroit. I love seeing the love of music passed on to others."

Teacher buys drum set for her ten-year-old student

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young boy of 10 got a gift of a drum set from his teacher.

The boy named Alijah Lockhart was said to have lost his drum set to a devastating house fire.

His kind teacher named Stacy Caldwell was praised for what she did for the boy who clearly loves music.

