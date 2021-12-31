An employer of labour has shared a thank you message he received from the husband of his staff after he paid her 3 times her salary

The triple salary, the man said, was for the month of December apparently to facilitate Christmas and new year celebrations

But he was surprised when the husband of one of his staff sent him a thank you message appreciating him for the gesture

A man with a grateful heart sent a thank you message to his wife's boss to appreciate him for paying triple salary for the month of December.

Mr Oke Umurhohwo paid a triple salary for December. Credit: Oke Umurhohwo

Source: Twitter

The man sent a beautiful text message to the boss, telling him how grateful the family is to have received the December bonus. The text message reads:

"Good morning sir. My wife tell me about the 3 times salary for December. Thank you very much sir. We are praying for you every day. All your heart desires will be granted. Amen."

Sharing the text message on Twitter, the employer named Oke Umurhohwo revealed that he actually extended the kind gesture to all his domestic staff. Apart from the triple salary, he said he added oil and rice.

He said it was to appreciate them for being wonderful in the outgoing year 2021. His words:

"I actually paid all my domestic staff triple salaries for December, not forgetting bags of rice and oil. They have all been wonderful."

Internet users react

Many of Mr Oke's followers reacted to his tweet. While many praised his kind gesture, others castigated him for sharing it online. Here are a few of the comments:

@LegePrecious:

"No dey tell me, I think this is the problem with Nigerians, always wanting cheap praises."

@iamfemibrown:

"Someone like me got motivated with this. I also own a school and I understand how it feels to make your staff happy in a season like this. Considering the state of the nation and someone could pay 14months salary? He's the best, I'm impressed and motivated!"

@DwayneCarterDON:

"Let the receivers sing the praises and not the giver… if u want others to emulate you, they will do that from the testimony of ur workers."

