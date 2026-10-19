Timi Frank wrote an open letter to US President Donald Trump and other international leaders over alleged threats to Ex-VP Atiku Abubakar

Frank raised specific concerns about a possible EFCC move against the ADC presidential candidate during the 2027 campaign period

The former APC spokesperson also urged INEC, security agencies and the judiciary to operate without political interference in 2027

Abuja, FCT - Former All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy national publicity secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, has written an open letter to United States President Donald Trump and other world leaders, calling for diplomatic intervention over what he described as credible threats to the life and political freedom of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Timi Frank appeals to US President Donald Trump and other world leaders over concerns about Atiku Abubakar's safety ahead of the 2027 election. Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Timi Frank, Donald J. Trump

Source: Facebook

Frank, who serves as Ambassador to the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) for East Africa and the Middle East, sent the letter on Monday, October 19, directing it also at the United Nations, the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK).

Frank's Concerns Over Atiku's Safety

A central concern in the letter was the possibility that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) could be deployed against Atiku in a manner designed to result in his arrest and removal from the campaign trail. Frank, however, clarified his position on the matter, saying the issue was not about placing politicians above accountability.

"The concern is not that Atiku Abubakar should be placed above the law. The concern is that the law must never be placed at the service of political persecution," he wrote.

He called on the federal government to ensure that any probe involving opposition figures was grounded in credible evidence and conducted with full respect for due process. He also argued that institutions such as the EFCC could only retain public trust if they investigated allegations without regard to political affiliation.

"If the government expects Nigerians to trust its anti-corruption institutions, those institutions must demonstrate that justice is neither partisan nor selective," Frank said.

Timi Frank Raises Alarm over 2027 Election Credibility

Frank broadened his appeal to cover the overall integrity of the 2027 elections. He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the courts to carry out their duties without bias, and called for independent investigation into allegations of campaign restrictions and political intimidation.

Frank urged the international community to deploy credible and independent election observers and to act before the situation deteriorated.

"The world must not wait for a tragedy before it acts," he said.

Frank added that his appeal was not a call for foreign interference in who governs Nigeria, but a request for safeguards to protect Nigerians' freedom to choose their own leaders without coercion or fear.

Source: Legit.ng