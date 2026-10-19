Germany's statutory minimum wage rose to €13.90 per hour from January 1, 2026, with another increase already scheduled for 2027

The German government confirmed the minimum wage covers all employees regardless of nationality, including foreign workers and mini-jobbers

It is noteworthy that five categories of workers are excluded from the minimum wage entitlement under German labour law

Germany has raised its statutory minimum wage to €13.90 (roughly ₦23,893) gross per hour, effective January 1, 2026, according to information published by the German Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs.

The country first introduced a general statutory minimum wage on January 1, 2015.

Germany increases its hourly minimum wage for workers. Photo credit: Omer Messinger

Source: Getty Images

The latest figure replaces the previous rate and is set to climb again to €14.60 (roughly ₦25,092) gross per hour from January 1, 2027.

Germany: Who the minimum wage covers

The wage floor applies to all employees working in Germany, regardless of their nationality or the scope of their work.

This includes part-time workers in marginal employment, commonly known as mini-jobbers, seasonal workers, and foreign employees, whether their employer is a German company or an overseas one.

The entitlement covers every hour actually worked within the billing period, which is usually the calendar month, and extends to overtime as well.

Employers must pay the minimum wage by the agreed due date, and no later than the last banking day of the month following the one in which the work was carried out.

If that deadline falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or public holiday, payment must be made on the preceding working day.

Germany: 5 categories excluded from the minimum wage

Not everyone working in Germany benefits from the increase. The following five categories are exempt:

1. Employees under 18 years of age who have not yet completed vocational training.

2. Workers who were long-term unemployed immediately before taking up their current job (exempt for the first six months of employment only).

3. Interns on mandatory placements required by their school, vocational training programme, or university course.

4. Interns on voluntary placements that accompany ongoing vocational training or university studies.

5. Interns on orientation internships lasting no more than three months.

The exemptions are narrow and clearly defined, meaning most workers in Germany, including foreign nationals, remain entitled to the full minimum wage rate.

Legit.ng had reported on the list of countries with the highest minimum wages per hour.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had published its minimum salary requirement for foreigners to be eligible for the EU Blue Card.

31 in-demand German jobs available to foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had listed 31 in-demand jobs open to foreigners.

The list, featured on Make it in Germany, the country's official portal for international professionals, covers a broad range of sectors and signals the government's determination to address persistent labour shortages across key industries.

Tourism and gastronomy, sectors central to Germany's economy, are equally in need of skilled hands.

Source: Legit.ng