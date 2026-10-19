The Canadian government published the vacation entitlement rules that apply to workers under federally regulated employers, and they apply in 2026

Employees can qualify for up to four weeks of annual leave, but the number of years spent with the same employer determines eligibility

Canada's rules also specify how and when employers must pay vacation pay ahead of or during an employee's leave period

The Canadian government has published details of the annual vacation leave entitlements that apply to workers employed by federally regulated employers, outlining how many weeks of leave an employee can claim based on their length of service.

According to official guidance from the Government of Canada, the leave entitlement increases at two key career milestones.

Canada sets out the rules for workers seeking four weeks of vacation leave. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Workers receive at least two weeks of vacation annually after completing one year of employment with the same employer.

That rises to three weeks after five consecutive years and reaches four weeks once an employee clocks 10 consecutive years with the same employer.

How Canada defines a year of employment

Before an employee can access their vacation entitlement, they must first complete what the government calls a "year of employment."

This is defined as 12 consecutive months starting from the date of hiring, or from any anniversary of that date.

Alternatively, an employer may use a calendar year or another 12 months as allowed under the Canada Labour Standards Regulations.

The wages an employee earns during that defined year are what determine the amount of vacation pay they receive, making the definition significant beyond just timing.

Canada: When employers must pay vacation pay

On the question of payment, the government said employers may pay vacation pay within 14 days before a scheduled vacation begins.

Where that is not practical, or where it is the established practice in the workplace, the employer may pay it during or immediately after the vacation period.

The rules apply specifically to workers under federally regulated employers, a category that includes industries such as banking, telecommunications, interprovincial transport, and federal Crown corporations, rather than provincially regulated workplaces, which follow separate provincial labour laws.

Legit.ng reported that Canada had released a list of 10 general holidays workers can get paid days off.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had listed 84 in-demand jobs for foreigners seeking to move to the country.

Canada names occupations prioritised for job seekers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had shared 29 occupations for foreign workers seeking jobs.

According to information published on the Canadian government's official website, the programme is designed to fast-track workers in roles deemed essential to the country's economy.

The priority status applies across all provinces and territories, with the exception of Quebec.

Source: Legit.ng