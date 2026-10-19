Malta's Identità agency launched the Specialist Employee Initiative, a fast-track Single Permit route for third-country nationals with a job offer

Eligible applicants must hold a relevant qualification or at least 3 years of related work experience

The permit carries an application fee and is open to nationals from over 160 countries outside the European Union

Malta has opened a fast-track work permit route for skilled foreign nationals through a programme called the Specialist Employee Initiative, giving workers from more than 160 countries a structured path to live and work legally on the island.

The scheme is managed by Identità, Malta's identity and residency authority, and falls under the country's Single Permit framework as set out in Subsidiary Legislation 217.17.

Malta publishes official update regarding fast-track work permit. Photo credit: The Council of Europe.

Source: UGC

It targets third-country nationals, a legal term referring to people who are not citizens of any European Union member state.

With the EU comprising 27 member states, this effectively makes nationals from over 160 countries around the world eligible to apply, including those from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and other African nations.

More Details About Specialist Employee Initiative

44 an applicant must have already secured a signed employment contract with a company registered in Malta.

Those who hold lower-level qualifications can still qualify, provided they can demonstrate at least three years of relevant professional experience.

Acceptable proof of that experience includes signed employment contracts from previous jobs, certified employment history from an official labour authority, or detailed reference letters from former employers that include start and end dates, a description of duties carried out, and full contact information for the referee.

How to Apply for Malta's Initiative

Applications are submitted through Identità's booking system, where prospective applicants can schedule an appointment via the agency's official portal.

Identità reserves the right to request further documentation if the initial submission is considered insufficient to confirm eligibility.

Malta publishes fees for employment visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta published the complete breakdown of costs and requirements for foreigners applying for an employment visa valid for more than 90 days.

The standard visa application fee and extended visa application are all payable by credit or visa card.

Source: Legit.ng