Denmark published the names of countries whose citizens qualify for a special short-stay rule within the Schengen area

Citizens of certain countries can stay in the Schengen region for up to 90 days in any six months without a visa

The list includes seven countries from the Caribbean and Indian Ocean regions, with notable African nations among them

Denmark has revealed the full list of countries whose citizens qualify for a special short-stay arrangement within the Schengen area, covering both visa-free travellers and a specific group of nationalities with defined stay limits.

Under Denmark's current framework, nationals of countries that do not require a visa to enter Denmark are automatically entitled to stay anywhere in the Schengen region for up to 90 days within any 180 days.

Denmark names 7 countries whose citizens can stay in Schengen area. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NILS MEILVANG /AlxeyPnferov

Source: Getty Images

Denmark's visa-free rule for Schengen stays

This standard rule applies broadly to visa-exempt travellers across many parts of the world.

The 7 countries named for the special Schengen short-stay rule

Beyond the general arrangement, Denmark has specifically named seven countries whose citizens are covered by a dedicated short-stay provision. According to Denmark's official position:

"If you are a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Mauritius or the Seychelles, you can stay in a Schengen country for up to 90 days in any six-month period."

The seven countries on the list are:

1. Antigua and Barbuda

2. The Bahamas

3. Barbados

4. Brazil

5. Saint Kitts and Nevis

6. Mauritius

7. The Seychelles

Two of the named countries, Mauritius and the Seychelles, are African island nations located in the Indian Ocean. The remaining five are from the Caribbean and South America. The inclusion of these specific nationalities reflects bilateral or multilateral arrangements that grant their citizens defined access to the Schengen zone without requiring a visa for short tourism or transit visits.

The 90-day limit applies within any six-month rolling window, meaning travellers must track their time carefully to remain within the permitted duration across all Schengen member states combined, not just Denmark.

Denmark announces eligibility rule for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark had outlined the residence requirements foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

While most applicants must have lived continuously in the country for nine years, certain groups, including refugees, Nordic citizens, spouses of Danish nationals, and some students, may qualify for shorter residence periods.

Source: Legit.ng