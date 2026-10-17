The UAE government outlined the official procedure employees must follow when challenging a workplace penalty through the Grievance Committee

Employees have a two-week window from the date they receive notice of a penalty to submit a written appeal to the committee

The process covers everything from how the grievance is filed to how the committee's final decision is enforced by the HR department

The UAE government has outlined eight official steps that employees and employers must follow when handling workplace grievances, setting clear responsibilities for each stage of the process.

Under the procedure, an aggrieved employee must submit a written appeal to the Grievance Committee within two weeks of receiving notification of any penalty handed down by the violations committee.

The official UAE workplace grievance process and learn how employees submit appeals against disciplinary penalties within the required timeframe. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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The appeal must include supporting documents, which the committee's repertoire is responsible for receiving and recording.

How the grievance committee reviews cases

Once the file is received, the Grievance Committee examines it according to the procedure and makes a decision based on applicable laws and regulations.

If the grievance is rejected, the committee notifies the affected employee, the relevant department, and the HR department of the outcome. A copy of the decision is then kept in the employee's file by the HR department.

Where the committee accepts the grievance, whether by cancelling the penalty entirely or reducing it, the same parties are notified: the employee, the concerned unit, and the HR department. The HR department is then responsible for implementing the committee's decision.

Responsibilities at each stage

The process divides responsibility across three key parties. The aggrieved employee initiates the process through the concerned department. The Grievance Committee handles examination and decision-making. The HR department manages record-keeping and implementation at the final stage.

The eight steps in full are:

1. The employee submits a written appeal to the Grievance Committee within two weeks of being notified of the penalty

2. The committee's repertoire receives the grievance and all supporting documents

3. The Grievance Committee examines the file according to the set procedure

4. The committee makes its decision in line with the law and regulations

5. If the grievance is rejected, the employee, the concerned unit, and HR are notified

6. HR keeps a copy of the decision in the employee's file

7. If the grievance is accepted, by cancellation or reduction of the penalty, the employee, concerned unit, and HR are notified

8. HR implements the committee's decision

Conditions for work visa in UAE

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dubai government has published the conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to obtain a job exploration visa, a permit that allows skilled workers to enter the country and search for employment opportunities without needing a local sponsor or guarantor.

Source: Legit.ng