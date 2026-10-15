The UAE government confirmed the full list of foreigners who qualify for its Blue Visa, a 10-year residence permit tied to environmental work

The Blue Visa covers a range of applicants, from members of international organisations to global award winners in the environmental space

The UAE government stated that the visa applies to both Emiratis and resident advocates of the environment, expanding its reach beyond foreign nationals alone

The United Arab Emirates has outlined the exact categories of foreigners who are eligible to apply for its Blue Visa, a long-term residency option available to individuals who have contributed meaningfully to environmental causes.

Details published on the UAE government's official website confirm that the Blue Visa grants a 10-year residency and is not a general immigration pathway but a targeted recognition for those with a record of environmental advocacy or distinction.

UAE names people eligible to apply for its 10-year Blue Visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Omer Messinger/Aqeel Ahmad Zia

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the UAE Blue Visa?

According to the UAE government, the following six categories of people are eligible:

Supporters of environmental action Members of international organisations Members of international companies Members of associations and non-governmental organisations Global award winners Distinguished activists and researchers in environmental work

The government describes the Blue Visa as "a 10-year residence visa designed for individuals who have made an exceptional contribution towards the environment's protection and sustainability, both inside and outside the UAE."

What UAE says about the Blue Visa

The government's official statement further clarifies the scope of the visa, noting that it extends beyond foreign nationals.

"This visa is given to supporters of environmental action, including members of international organisations, international companies, members of associations and non-governmental organisations, global award winners, and distinguished activists and researchers in environmental work. It is given to both Emiratis and resident advocates of the environment," the statement reads.

The phrasing "both inside and outside the UAE" is particularly notable, as it confirms that an applicant's environmental contributions do not need to have taken place on UAE soil to qualify.

Work carried out internationally, whether through a global NGO, a multinational company, or an independent research body, can serve as the basis for an application.

The Blue Visa sits within the UAE's broader framework of long-term residency options, which includes categories such as the Golden Visa for investors, professionals, and talented individuals. The Blue Visa, however, is specifically carved out for the environmental sector, reflecting the country's growing emphasis on sustainability and climate-related commitments on the world stage.

UAE sets income requirements for residency permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had outlined the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit.

Applicants must earn at least AED 3,000 monthly if their employers provide accommodation or AED 4,000 if they arrange housing themselves.

Source: Legit.ng