The UAE government outlined a 16-step resignation procedure for federal employees, spanning from initial submission to final end-of-service payment

The process involves multiple departments including HR, Finance, and competent authorities, with each unit assigned specific responsibilities at every stage

National and non-national employees face different end-of-service payment routes under the UAE federal resignation framework

The United Arab Emirates government has laid out a detailed 16-step process that federal employees must follow when resigning, covering everything from the initial application to the final disbursement of end-of-service benefits.

The procedure assigns clear responsibilities to individual departments at each stage, ensuring that both the employee and the relevant administrative units complete their obligations before a resignation is formally concluded.

The UAE resignation process guides federal employees through 16 structured steps, from application submission to end-of-service benefits. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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How the resignation process begins

The process starts with the employee submitting a written resignation to their line manager, explaining the reasons for leaving. The head of department then reviews the application, discusses it with the employee, and forwards it to the Human Resources (HR) Department along with recommendations.

Once the HR Department receives the application, a designated HR officer checks that all required sign-offs are in place before conducting an interview with the resigning employee to understand the reasons behind the decision. If the application is approved, the employee is formally notified in writing.

From there, the HR Department coordinates with senior management to issue a ministerial decision terminating the employee's service and notifies the relevant competent authorities of that decision. The employee's salary is stopped from the date of service termination in the BAYANATI System, which is the federal government's human resources management platform.

Final steps before payment is released

The resigning employee must then complete a formal clearance process across all organisational units within the ministry, federal entity, or any official external bodies they are linked to. After clearance is confirmed, the HR Department audits the employee's final file.

The HR officer then checks the employee's remaining leave balance and, where applicable, arranges a cash payment in lieu of unused leave days through the BAYANATI System. End-of-service details are entered into the system, and supporting documents are kept in the employee's file.

The HR Department prepares a full end-of-service financial procedure, which must be signed off by the Director of HR, before preparing the employee's insured service termination form.

That form, along with a copy of the employee's file and termination documents, is sent to the Finance Department through the BAYANATI System for verification.

For national employees, the original copy of the financial procedure and the insured service termination form is sent to the General Authority for Pensions and Social Security. Non-national employees, on the other hand, receive their end-of-service gratuity directly through the BAYANATI System via the Finance Department.

Getting work permit and residence visa in Dubai

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dubai government has published the five steps that foreign nationals must complete to legally work in the UAE's private sector, covering everything from the initial job offer to the finalisation of a labour card.

Source: Legit.ng