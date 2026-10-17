The UAE government outlined three distinct categories under its Green Residence Permit scheme, each targeting a different type of eligible foreigner

One category covers skilled workers who want to live and work in the UAE without needing an employer or guarantor to sponsor their stay

A third category is designed for self-employed individuals, with no employment agreement required whether their work is based in the UAE or abroad

The United Arab Emirates has outlined three categories of its Green Residence Permit, opening a pathway for eligible foreigners to legally reside in the country across different professional and investment circumstances.

Each category targets a specific group of applicants, and those who qualify may apply under whichever one fits their situation.

UAE lists 3 categories of Green Residence permits available to foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/RALF HIRSCHBERGER

Source: Getty Images

Green Residence Permit for investors or partners

The first category is available to foreigners who plan to live in the UAE as investors or partners in a commercial project. The Immigration and Citizenship Authority (ICA) is responsible for granting this permit to eligible applicants who meet the required conditions for investment or partnership within the country.

The UAE government stated:

"The ICA may grant the Green Residence Permit to the Foreigner coming to the State for Residence as Investor or partner in a commercial project."

Green Residence Permit for skilled workers

Foreigners in skilled employment can apply under the second category, which is notable because it does not require an employer or guarantor to sponsor the applicant's residence. Instead, applicants must meet professional classification and standards set by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

The UAE government stated:

"The ICA may grant the Foreigner a Working Residence Permit without a Guarantor/The Employer in the State if he is a skilled worker in accordance with the professional classification and standards approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE)."

Green Residence Permit for self-employment

The third category caters to foreigners who work independently, whether their self-employment is based inside the UAE or in another country. Applicants under this category are not required to have an employment agreement or rely on any guarantor or employer for their residency status.

The UAE government stated:

"The ICA may grant the Foreigner Residence Permit for self-employment independently without the Employer/The Guarantor and without the need for an employment agreement, whether it is in the State or abroad."

UAE sets financial requirements for residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit.

Applicants must earn at least AED 3,000 if their employers provide accommodation or AED 4,000 if they arrange their own housing.

Source: Legit.ng