The US Department of Homeland Security published a final rule, introducing fixed admission periods for foreign media representatives

Foreign journalists previously enjoyed an open-ended stay under a system known as duration of status, but that arrangement has now been scrapped

The new rule caps I-visa holders at 240 days, with Chinese passport holders limited to 90 days

The US Department of Homeland Security has moved to cap the length of time foreign journalists and other representatives of foreign information media can stay in the United States, ending a long-standing arrangement that placed no fixed limit on their time in the country.

The final rule, published in the Federal Register on 17 July 2026 as Docket 2026-14439 / 91 FR 44976 — Establishing a Fixed Time Period of Admission and an Extension of Stay Procedure for Nonimmigrant Academic Students, Exchange Visitors, and Representatives of Foreign Information Media, covers nonimmigrant representatives of foreign information media alongside academic students and exchange visitors.

US slashes maximum stay limit for foreign journalists. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

Under the previous system, these individuals were admitted for what was described as duration of status, meaning their stay was tied to the purpose of their visit rather than a defined end date. That system has now been replaced entirely.

The rule was set to take effect September 15, 2026, but is currently paused nationwide due to a preliminary injunction issued by a U.S. District Court in Massachusetts.

What the New Rule Means for Foreign Journalists

Foreign media representatives admitted under the I visa category were historically allowed to remain in the United States for as long as they were actively engaged in their media work, with no fixed expiry tied to a specific date. The new framework changes this by establishing a defined period of admission.

Under the final rule, I visa holders will now be admitted for a fixed period of up to 240 days. Journalists holding passports issued by the People's Republic of China, other than Hong Kong SAR or Macau SAR passports, will be limited to 90 days.

Those who need to remain beyond their authorised period will be required to apply for loo an extension of stay of up to 240 days with US Citizenship and Immigration Services by filing Form I-539, or depart and seek a fresh period of admission from Customs and Border Protection upon returning through a port of entry.

Overstaying without taking either step would leave individuals without lawful status.

The rule forms part of a broader DHS effort to bring greater structure and accountability to several nonimmigrant categories.

The Department stated that the change creates a clearer framework for admission while also establishing a formal process for those who genuinely need more time, allowing DHS to better evaluate whether nonimmigrants are maintaining status.

DHS Final Rule and What Comes Next

The rule's coverage of foreign media workers is notable given the nature of journalism, where assignment lengths can be unpredictable and often subject to change at short notice.

Correspondents embedded with outlets covering ongoing events in the United States, for instance, may find themselves needing to engage with the new extension process more regularly than before.

DHS has indicated that guidance documents and official resources will be updated across relevant government platforms on and after the rule's effective date to reflect the changes.

Affected individuals are advised to consult the official Federal Register notice for full details of the final rule and to contact the appropriate immigration authorities well in advance of any admission deadline.

US ends extension for certain workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that US Department of Homeland Security published a final rule ending automatic extensions for certain employment authorisation documents.

The rule finalises an interim regulation first introduced on October 30, 2025, which affected foreign nationals renewing their work permits in select categories.

Source: Legit.ng