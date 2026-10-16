The UK government has published immigration rules outlining a dedicated visa route for members of International Armed Forces and International Civilian Employees

The policy covers NATO forces and personnel from the Australian Department of Defence, with partners and children also potentially eligible to apply

The route comes with notable restrictions, including a ban on applications from those serving in reserve forces or in a civilian capacity with a reserve force

The United Kingdom (UK) government has published official immigration rules detailing a special visa route for foreign military personnel and certain civilian employees based in the country, along with family members who may qualify to join them.

According to the UK Home Office's Immigration, the route applies to members of International Armed Forces and International Civilian Employees attached to NATO forces or the Australian Department of Defence. Partners and dependent children of qualifying individuals can also apply under the same framework.

UK names the family members who qualify for special visas through foreign military personnel. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for UK military visa route

The policy draws on protections already established under two pieces of British legislation: the Immigration Act 1971 and the Visiting Forces Act 1952. Personnel already exempt from standard immigration control under either Act fall within the scope of this route.

Applicants can submit applications from inside the United Kingdom or overseas, giving qualifying individuals flexibility depending on their circumstances.

However, the rules draw a clear line on who cannot apply. Members of International Reserve Forces are excluded, as are civilians who serve in a supporting capacity to a reserve force. Those falling into either category must seek alternative immigration pathways.

UK: Key limitations of the route

One of this visa category's most significant features is that it does not lead to settlement. No matter how long a qualifying individual remains in the UK under this route, it cannot serve as a stepping stone to permanent residency or indefinite leave to remain.

This places the route firmly in the category of temporary status, designed to facilitate the presence of foreign military and civilian defence personnel in the UK for the duration of their posting or assignment, rather than as a long-term immigration option.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced that recognised modern slavery victims on Skilled Worker visas can now leave abusive employers without losing their immigration status.

UK permanent residence: Visa types exempted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced which visa types don't count towards the 10-year qualifying period for permanent residence.

Time on a visitor, short-term student, or seasonal worker visa can break continuous residence and reset the clock. Find out which routes count towards settlement and why choosing the right visa from the start matters.

Source: Legit.ng