The Abu Dhabi Residents Office published the income and employment criteria foreigners must meet to obtain a remote work visa in 2026

Applicants must prove they earn at least USD 3,500 (roughly ₦5,740,000) monthly and work for a company based outside the UAE

The visa is valid for one year, and applicants must also submit six months of bank statements as part of the process

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office has published the requirements for its Remote Work Residence Visa, including a minimum monthly income threshold that applicants must meet before they can qualify.

According to the official guidance, the visa is valid for one year and is open to individuals who work remotely for an employer or entity based outside the UAE.

Abu Dhabi names how much remote workers must earn monthly to qualify for visa. Photo credit: Anadolu

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To be eligible, applicants must earn at least USD 3,500 (roughly ₦5,740,000) per month, or the equivalent in another currency.

Abu Dhabi remote work visa: What applicants need to submit

Beyond meeting the income requirement, prospective visa holders must gather specific documents before applying. The Abu Dhabi Residents Office requires proof that the applicant's employer or contracting entity is based outside the UAE, along with bank statements covering the previous six months.

Those statements must confirm that the applicant has either received regular deposits or maintained a monthly income of no less than USD 3,500 (roughly ₦5,740,000).

The visa is categorised under Abu Dhabi's non-working visa options, meaning it is designed for people who earn their income from abroad and do not intend to take up local employment inside the UAE.

Abu Dhabi remote work visa: Who is it for?

The Remote Work Residence Visa is aimed at digital professionals, freelancers, and remote employees who can perform their jobs from anywhere but want to live in Abu Dhabi while doing so.

By setting a clear income floor, the Abu Dhabi Residents Office signals that the visa is intended for workers with a stable and verifiable source of foreign income rather than those in casual or irregular employment.

The UAE passport was ranked as number one in the world in 2026.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Abu Dhabi had shared how much foreigners must earn monthly to qualify for its 10-year Golden Visa.

Abu Dhabi shares website for job-hunting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abu Dhabi had published a website where foreigners can apply for its Green Visa.

The page, hosted on the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development's ADDED platform, is specifically aimed at investors and business partners seeking long-term residency in the emirate.

It makes clear that all Green Visa applications must be submitted in line with the rules and regulations of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, directing applicants to the authority's official portal at icp.gov.ae to begin the process.

Source: Legit.ng