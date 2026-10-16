Abu Dhabi's official government portal now lists a dedicated page for foreigners seeking to apply for the Green Visa as investors or business partners

The Abu Dhabi Green Visa application is processed through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security website

The Abu Dhabi government also lists the Golden Visa and a Non-Work Visa as additional long-term residency options for eligible foreigners

Abu Dhabi has published a dedicated webpage guiding foreign nationals through the process of applying for a Green Visa.

The page, hosted on the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development's ADDED platform is specifically aimed at investors and business partners seeking long-term residency in the emirate.

Abu Dhabi publishes official website for foreigners to apply for Green Visa. Photo credit: Emirati Times.

Source: UGC

It makes clear that all Green Visa applications must be submitted in line with the rules and regulations of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, directing applicants to the authority's official portal at icp.gov.ae to begin the process.

How the Abu Dhabi Green Visa Works

The Green Visa is one of three long-term residency categories highlighted on the Abu Dhabi government's portal.

The other two are the Golden Visa, which offers a 10-year residency for investors, talented individuals, and innovators, and a Non-Work Visa designed for remote workers, retirees, and others seeking extended stays outside of employment.

Unlike the Golden Visa's decade-long validity, the Green Visa targets a different segment of foreign nationals, particularly those entering the UAE as investors or business partners who wish to establish or grow a presence in Abu Dhabi.

Contacting the Abu Dhabi Authorities

Foreigners with questions about the application can reach the Abu Dhabi government through several channels.

The government also operates the TAMM platform for those who prefer digital access to government services.

Nigeria speaks about Abu Dhabi bank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed President Tinubu received UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan at State House, Abuja.

The two countries are expanding cooperation across agriculture, banking, energy, AI, industrialisation and infrastructure, with a Joint Commission meeting in the pipeline.

Source: Legit.ng