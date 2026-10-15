The UAE published a full list of European countries whose nationals are allowed to enter the Emirates without obtaining a visa beforehand

The list covers 46 nations across the continent, ranging from major powers like Germany, France, and the UK to smaller states such as Monaco and Vatican City

Several Eastern European and post-Soviet nations, including Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, and Georgia, also appear on the UAE's visa-free list

The United Arab Emirates has released a comprehensive list of European countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the country without a prior visa, covering 46 nations across the continent.

The announcement confirms that nationals from a wide range of European states, from large economies to smaller territories, qualify for visa-free access to the Emirates.

UAE posts names of 46 European countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Ute Grabowsky/ belterz

Source: Getty Images

UAE visa-free access

Below is the complete list of European nations whose citizens can enter the UAE without a visa:

1. Albania

2. Andorra

3. Austria

4. Belarus

5. Belgium

6. Bosnia and Herzegovina

7. Bulgaria

8. Croatia

9. Cyprus

10. Czech Republic

11. Denmark

12. Estonia

13. Finland

14. France

15. Georgia

16. Germany

17. Greece

18. Hungary

19. Iceland

20. Ireland

21. Italy

22. Kosovo

23. Latvia

24. Liechtenstein

25. Lithuania

26. Luxembourg

27. Malta

28. Moldova

29. Monaco

30. Montenegro

31. Netherlands

32. Norway

33. Poland

34. Portugal

35. Romania

36. Russia

37. San Marino

38. Serbia

39. Slovakia

40. Slovenia

41. Spain

42. Sweden

43. Switzerland

44. Ukraine

45. United Kingdom

46. Vatican City

What the UAE visa-free list means

The list spans a broad geographical sweep of Europe, taking in Nordic countries such as Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, major Western European economies including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, as well as smaller sovereign states like Andorra, Liechtenstein, Monaco, and Vatican City.

Eastern and South-Eastern Europe are also well represented, with countries such as Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, and Ukraine among those whose nationals can travel to the UAE without going through a formal visa application process.

The inclusion of Russia, Belarus, and Georgia among the eligible nations is also notable given the varied diplomatic relationships those countries hold with different parts of the world.

For travellers from the listed nations, the visa-free arrangement removes a significant administrative step and makes the UAE more accessible as a destination for tourism, transit, and short-term visits.

Residency permit: UAE sets income requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE has published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residence permit.

The government stated that applicants must earn at least AED 3,000 monthly if their employer provides accommodation, or AED 4,000 if housing is not provided.

Source: Legit.ng