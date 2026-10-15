Full List: 46 European Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter UAE Without a Visa
- The UAE published a full list of European countries whose nationals are allowed to enter the Emirates without obtaining a visa beforehand
- The list covers 46 nations across the continent, ranging from major powers like Germany, France, and the UK to smaller states such as Monaco and Vatican City
- Several Eastern European and post-Soviet nations, including Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, and Georgia, also appear on the UAE's visa-free list
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The United Arab Emirates has released a comprehensive list of European countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the country without a prior visa, covering 46 nations across the continent.
The announcement confirms that nationals from a wide range of European states, from large economies to smaller territories, qualify for visa-free access to the Emirates.
UAE visa-free access
Below is the complete list of European nations whose citizens can enter the UAE without a visa:
1. Albania
2. Andorra
3. Austria
4. Belarus
5. Belgium
6. Bosnia and Herzegovina
7. Bulgaria
8. Croatia
9. Cyprus
10. Czech Republic
11. Denmark
12. Estonia
13. Finland
14. France
15. Georgia
16. Germany
17. Greece
18. Hungary
19. Iceland
20. Ireland
21. Italy
22. Kosovo
23. Latvia
24. Liechtenstein
25. Lithuania
26. Luxembourg
27. Malta
28. Moldova
29. Monaco
30. Montenegro
31. Netherlands
32. Norway
33. Poland
34. Portugal
35. Romania
36. Russia
37. San Marino
38. Serbia
39. Slovakia
40. Slovenia
41. Spain
42. Sweden
43. Switzerland
44. Ukraine
45. United Kingdom
46. Vatican City
What the UAE visa-free list means
The list spans a broad geographical sweep of Europe, taking in Nordic countries such as Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, major Western European economies including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, as well as smaller sovereign states like Andorra, Liechtenstein, Monaco, and Vatican City.
Eastern and South-Eastern Europe are also well represented, with countries such as Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, and Ukraine among those whose nationals can travel to the UAE without going through a formal visa application process.
The inclusion of Russia, Belarus, and Georgia among the eligible nations is also notable given the varied diplomatic relationships those countries hold with different parts of the world.
For travellers from the listed nations, the visa-free arrangement removes a significant administrative step and makes the UAE more accessible as a destination for tourism, transit, and short-term visits.
Residency permit: UAE sets income requirements
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE has published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residence permit.
The government stated that applicants must earn at least AED 3,000 monthly if their employer provides accommodation, or AED 4,000 if housing is not provided.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng