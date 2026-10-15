Toluwanisings: Photographer Remembers Worrying 1-Week Old Prophecy After Singer's Death
- A photographer on X resurfaced a week-old video of Prophet Olushola Alabi prophesying the death of a renowned person
- The prophecy described a vision of a mighty tree splitting in two, symbolising the passing of a well-known individual
- The video gained widespread attention after gospel singer Toluwanisings was reported dead
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A photographer on X sparked a wave of reactions online after sharing a week-old video of Prophet Olushola Alabi.
In the clip, the prophet delivering a worrying message about the death of a prominent person, a clip that resurfaced following the reported passing of Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings.
The photographer, identified on X as @peloxebphotogrp posted the video shortly after news of Toluwanisings' death began circulating, drawing a connection between the prophecy and the gospel singer's passing.
Prophet Olushola Alabi's Vision
In the video, Prophet Olushola Alabi described a striking vision she received during a prayer session.
“Everything went blank”: Esther Igbekele mourns Toluwanisings, shares last conversation before his death
She spoke of terrifying events ahead and the death of someone of great public significance, using the imagery of a towering tree to communicate what she had seen.
"What God says is that some terrifying situations will happen, a very renowned person, a well known, as we are praying in the time, I saw a very mighty tree. It represents humanity, just tore into two, and the person passed away," the prophet said in the clip.
The prophecy, according to the photographer, was delivered the previous Friday afternoon, approximately one week before he shared it publicly.
Photographer Shares Clip After Toluwanisings' Death
Posting the video to X after reports of Toluwanisings' death emerged, @peloxebphotogrp wrote:
"The prophecy came out last week Friday Afternoon from Prophet Olushola Alabi. I pray may we not concern untimely death in the name of Jesus."
The timing of the post struck many online observers, with the prophecy's vague but weighty description of a "very mighty tree" representing a renowned person drawing widespread attention in the context of the gospel singer's death.
Toluwanisings, whose music had earned him a devoted following in Nigeria's gospel music community, was a recognised voice in Christian worship circles before his passing.
Lady prophesies during TB Joshua's burial
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady created a surprising scene at the burial event of Prophet TB Joshua as she made some declarations about his death.
As she was making her statement, officials quickly dragged her out to avoid disrupting the interment procession.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.