A lady has raised an alarm on social media over what she found in a new bra that her mum bought for her

When she was shown the bra upon her return from work, she pressed its middle and felt something like round balls inside it

In a video, she showed netizens the items inside the bra after tearing it open, sparking mixed reactions online

A young lady has displayed the items she found in the new bra that her mum got for her.

She said it was an okrika bra, which her mum bought for N1,800.

When she returned from work, she said her mum gave her the bra. However, when she pressed its middle, she felt something like round balls.

The lady, @cynthiabae45, tore the middle of the bra with a razor blade and was blown away to find small white, round items.

She claimed that those things she found cause breast cancer and urged people to be careful. In her words:

"My mom bought okirika bra for 1800.

"When I came back from work she showed me only for me to press the middle of the bra and saw round balls inside,I decided to cut the bra with razor blade and I was surprised to those stuffs inside.

"To cut the story short those balls causes breast cancer.

"Pls, you all should be careful."

The video of the bra, which she posted on TikTok, was met with mixed feelings. Some people countered her claim and explained what the items were.

Lady's discovery stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to what the lady found in the bra below:

amara said:

"I saw it in one of my bra,the thing is like oil."

Choice Majemite said:

"Not me pressing my bra in the office as if I just got it."

cassidy1010 said:

"That's silicone o😂😂😂😂 nothing poisonous."

sunshinebby said:

"Y una dea buy okirika pans and bra Biko."

jummy_350 said:

"Buh wetin human being go gain for this kind thing."

Enyipresh4 said:

"I saw this in one of my bra mine was like nylon containing oil inside."

MOHDELLA🦋❤️ said:

"Those are silicon preservation pearls madam nothing dangerous."

Choice hairven💋💄 said:

"Na so e Dey be ooo for okirika bra it’s nothing serious."

