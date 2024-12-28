A lady found a written note one of her roommates dropped for everyone in the hostel before travelling for Christmas

The lady, Denimoments, said her roommate did not want anyone to touch the water she kept in a large container

She wrote a long note and warned her mates to stay away from the water, noting she wants to meet it that way when she comes back

The lady's roommate insisted no one should touch her water. Photo credit: TikTok/@denimoments.

The lady wrote a note, warning her roommates not to touch her water.

One of her roommates, Denimoments, found the handwritten note and shared it on TikTok.

"Read before you open my booter to take my water so the devil will not use you. Abeg, make person no take my water as na only three of una dey this room."

The lady warned that no one should take her water to avoid quarrels when she comes back from the Christmas break.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady warns mates not to take her water

@Peace asked:

"So you want use 2024 water bath for 2025?"

@aminaalhassan74 said:

"Those that stayed in the hostel know how difficult it is to get water so please don’t touch her water."

@Baby's Breath said:

"She's trying to avoid water stress the day she returns, it's understandable."

@Seunfunmi said:

"Don't touch her water, e no reach to fight."

@Onyi_flawless said:

"It’s her water Biko she suffered to fetch I see no reason y anyone should use her water without replacing it better still don’t use it."

@mide_ said:

"I'm very sure she can’t use the water when she return. She definitely going to pour it away."

Another lady writes note to roomates

Meanwhile, a lady had warned her roommates to stay away from her corner of their room.

The lady said she did not want anyone to make her own corner dirty.

She wrote it boldly and posted it on a reading desk for everyone to see.

