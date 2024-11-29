A set of triplets posted their photo, which was taken when they were just little child many years ago

The old photo, shared by Nelzieh Nailler, was taken when the triplets were just two-year-olds, which was 25 years ago

But their new photos show grown-up ladies who are glowing beautifully and attracting admiration online

A set of triplets melted many hearts after they shared their old photo showing when they were children.

The triplets' photo was posted on TikTok by Nelzieh Nailler, who also indicated when the picture was taken.

The triplets are now 27 years old. Photo credit: TikTok/@nelzieh_nailler.

Source: TikTok

Nelzieh noted that the photo was taken 25 years ago when the triplets were still two-year-olds.

The photo is captioned:

"We are no longer two. We are 27. 27 years of grace. We are grown."

A lot of people who saw their new photos appreciated their beauty, while some prayed to have triplets.

One social media user asked the triplets to mention their names. They gave their names as Nokwanda, Amanda and Anele.

They were also asked to describe their personalities and to mention their preferences.

Nelzieh said:

"We have very different personalities. Others are short-tempered. I'm a very calm one, don't get irritated easily and always bubbly."

See some reactions below:

@Wandile asked:

"Do you guys have same personality, example like same things or someone always plays a bigger sister role?"

@Temaswati said:

"My dream at this point is to give birth to 3 people at the same time (2 boys and a girl). I envy your mom."

@Remzy said:

"I've never met triplets before🥹. where do you guys stay?"

@God is great said:

"So beautiful girls. May God almighty grant you all more years to come and protect yall from evils of this world."

Source: Legit.ng