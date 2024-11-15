A lady shared how much she paid as school fees to study in the UK after getting admission into a university there

The lady who now lives in the UK said her total school fees was £19,850 (N42 million), and she paid N20 million at first

She travelled to the UK through the study route, and she noted that the amount of money in her bank account was N44 million

A Nigerian lady relocated to the UK through the study route after spending a lot of money.

The student said there were many expenses she paid for while preparing to travel to the UK.

The student said she paid school fees of N20 million. Photo credit: TikTok/@nerdygirlyyy and Getty Images/Aaron Foster and Bloomberg.

According to @nerdygirlyyy, when she was preparing to relocate to the UK, she had N44 million in her bank account.

The total school fees she was asked to pay as an international student in the UK was £19,850 (N42 million).

But she paid part of the school fees, which is over N20 million, and also offset other expenses.

Reactions as lady relocates abroad for studies

@Derick Achime said:

"I stopped listening at 21m for school fees. Demotivated."

@Emmanuel asked:

"21m per year for the school fees?"

@Zamani Kingsley said:

"If I have 44 million, I will not relocate, wallai tallai, give me 1 year I’ll bring back 80 million."

@lumi said:

"You are rich... can we rest now."

@Nosoil Limited said:

"I keep wondering where you got the 44M in your account."

@KING MUBIN said:

"Moral of the story, stay in Nigeria. Because if I have that amount I go start better business."

@Mick said:

"I for use that money buy house + sweet ride + start business."

@Harlow said:

"Do you work there also as a student? Is the working hours restricted?"

@G Height said:

"I love your content. Can I asked you a question?. What agent did you use while in Nigeria?. I do really need that help right now."

Another international student shares his experience

Meanwhile, a Nigerian student who relocated to the UK for university studies said he is missing his family back home.

The man lamented loneliness and mentioned that the person he missed the most was his twin brother.

Other than loneliness and difficulty in making friends in the UK, the man said everything was fine over there.

