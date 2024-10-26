A video shows a Nigerian lady who fixed eyes contact lenses to elevate her beauty but the thing didn't go as planned

After fixing the contact lenses, she said it should be removed because it had made her to go blind

She was shouting in a loud voice at a place which appeared to be a beauty shop, telling another lady to remove it

A Nigerian lady who wanted to elevate her level of beauty was spotted crying in a viral video.

In the video, the lady was said to have fixed eye contact lenses but she became scared for her eyes health after the procedure.

The lady cried that lenses should be removed. Photo credit: TikTok/@ezegold.

In fact, she was heard crying and weeping and telling those around that the contact lenses had made her blind.

Tears were streaming down her eyes as she shouted and insisted that the contact lenses be removed immediately.

A voice narrating the video said that it was the lady's first time fixing contact lenses.

Reactions as lady cries after fixing contact lenses

@OPEYEMIOLUWA said:

"If this eye contact no kill one person, the other people no go rest."

@mhizjay299 said:

"Na so to fix eye contact dey pain?"

@kesta-kem said:

"How many of us rush to the comment section."

@Sharon luv said:

"I can do everything but you see eyes contact I will never try it.. Eyes no Dey market."

@FAVOUR BB said:

"Who notice how she press the eye contact on are eyes."

@Madanm Mingot said:

"No one should insert contacts on you but yourself or a Dr. ...I let someone do this to me and thought I was going blind but it was because of them touching the contact even with clean hands."

@uniqsuzzy_16 said:

"Not me watching after planning to go do am tomorrow."

Lady fixes long eyelashes

Fashion has gone beyond looking all glamorous and stylish for some people, to others, it entails going through discomfort.

A lady showed she had no limits to her fashion taste as she wore large eyelashes that hindered her sight.

She did not care about the discomfort she felt as she wore massive eyelashes and got mixed reactions online.

