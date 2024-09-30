A Nigerian man shared a video of his interaction with a mentally challenged man in the streets of Owerri

The food seller, popularly known as 'Papa Put', said he gave the mentally challenged man some food free of charge

He said the man also asked for a piece of meat which he had promised to give him and he obliged him

The man said he gave one plate of food to the madman. Photo credit: TikTok/@fearless1080.

The food seller, popularly known on TikTok as 'Papa Put" said he also promised to give him meat.

He said after he dished some jollof rice for the man, he reminded him of the promised piece of meat.

In the touching video, the mentally challenged man could be heard telling his benefactor that 'it shall be well.'

According to Papa Put, he was able to finish selling his food that day as nothing was left.

Some people attributed the high-level sales to the blessing that came from helping the madman.w

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man gives food to mentally challenged fellow

@Prince Iheanacho said:

"Omo na to turn to mad woman ooo so I go dey see free food."

@itz stella maris henry said:

"One-day I will come and patronize you."

@God now God said:

"If you do good for mad people he opens ways."

@Cyndy said:

"God bless you bro."

@Joy baby said:

"God blessing you."

@Lilian said:

"May God bless you."

@Angel said:

"And your food tastes good."

@EZENWANYI Ojiugo goodness said:

"There are always blessings to people."

@30BGQuee said:

"I have eaten your food. It is so sweet."

@ASA Bobby said:

"God will continue to bless you."

Madman Looks for Lady Who Always Gives Him Cash

A mentally challenged man went on a search for his female benefactor after not hearing from her for a while.

According to his benefactor, she gives him money all the time and expresses surprise that he came looking for her.

Some internet users commended the lady for her kind gestures to the man, while many were amused by the clip she shared.

