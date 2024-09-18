A Nigerian boy is trending online after he personally chose which car he wanted to use when going to school

The boy who is the son of a billionaire businessman, Blord, pointed at a Lamborghini in the garage

His father, Blord, wanted to use his beautiful Lexus but had to switch to the Lamborghini picked by his son

A boy whose father is rich made the choice of which brand of car he wanted to use while riding to school.

The boy is the son of a billionaire cryptocurrency businessman, Blord.

The boy said he wants to ride in a Lamborghini. Photo credit: Instagram/Blord.

Source: Instagram

In a video that has gone viral online, the boy was about to be taken to school in the morning.

Blord was going to drive him to school using a nice Lexus parked in his garage.

The boy, however, said he preferred to be driven to school in a Lamborghini.

His choice was accepted by his father who promptly stepped into the exotic car.

Recall that Blord had shared how his net worth increased to $70,000 (N96 million) in 2021 and N27 billion in 2024.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy rides to school in a Lamborghini car

@don_mires said:

"If this doesn’t inspire you as a young man, I don’t know what will."

@charliebitcoin said:

"E go hard before me wey be him uncle go impress am."

@bigb.allarz said:

"He will be a good actor... Just followed the script and story well."

@galopmuzik said:

"If na my time, my papa go ask me choose between this two canes the one you want."

@maazi_101 said:

"Make him enjoy, him papa na rich man."

@olumighty_fx said:

"Cheap?? Give me!!! I’m a chosen."

@richies_mccain said:

"Oh my God. Imagination wan kill me .. lord bless me oo or bless my husband rather bless us when we are together.. this kind treatment to our children no go bad o."

Blord shares bags of rice in his village

Meanwhile, Blord put smiles on the faces of his town's people during Christmas festivities.

He was seen in a trending video opening the gate of his house to allow poor people to troop in to collect food.

Blord reportedly shared 1200 bags of rice and four cows to the people who were seen hailing him as their hero.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng