A Nigerian woman who sells fresh fish in the market danced to Rema's new song titled Ozeba and the video is trending

The woman seems to have fallen in love with Ozeba, released in 2024 by Rema who is signed to Mavin Records

She was so happy when she sang the song even if she was not getting the entire lyrics correctly like Rema

The fresh fish seller sang Ozeba, a new song by Rema of Mavin Records. Photo credit: X/@heisrema and TikTok/Official Starter.

Her vibe and energy could be felt by those around her. Her basin of fish was before her, but the song had taken over.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as fish seller sings Rema's song

@Mhiz zhara said:

"Did I just hear Fatima Fatima?"

@Grace Clemson said:

"Na this woman write this song for Rema, nothing anybody wan tell me."

@victor_singz said:

"I can’t be the only one hearing “Hot Eba."

@Chidera said:

"Rema come and see what you have done."

@La Reina said:

"Na her customers I blame because had it been they bought her fishes she for don go house dey rest."

@Adaeze chinemerem said:

"If she come back now, she'll tell me market no dey. But she dey market dey sing Ihetelewo."

@Adewusi Adedayo said:

"Her Facial expression killed everything. I love her Vibes."

@ANGIEBANKS said:

"If nah my mama you go explain when ypu come back. Wetin be this?"

@Official Micket Love said:

Rema don make we don't know who is crazy for this app again. Much love mama."

Rema insists many artists have copied him

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Rema has sparked reactions following an interview he had with ace American beatmaker Swizz Beatz that recently surfaced online.

The singer sat in an interview with Rolling Stone to discuss his music and influence on Afrobeats.

Rema Ikubor shared that he's aware that many of his colleagues have emulated him but have failed to give him credit.

