Direct Flight from Lagos to London: 12-Year-Old Clip Shows the Exact Price of Ticket from Nigeria
- A decade ago, a TikTok user uploaded a video that captured the cost of a flight from Lagos to London, showing a fare of just 96,460 Naira for a direct route
- Fast forward to 2024, and the video has sparked a wave of disbelief among viewers, as the price for the same journey has skyrocketed, now exceeding one million naira
- The stark contrast in airfare prices over the years has highlighted the dramatic changes in the aviation industry, leaving many nostalgic for the days of more affordable travel
A TikTok user had shared a video revealing the cost of a flight ticket from Lagos to London, purchased 12 years prior.
The clip displayed that the traveller had paid 96,460 naira for a non-stop journey to London.
Flight ticket price from Lagos to London
Numerous viewers commented on the video, expressing astonishment at the current fares in 2024, which have escalated to over a million naira, as shared by @9jabackthen.
Watch the video below:
PrinceMmt said:
“I bought BA one way for 1.3m just 2 days ago... Naija which way.”
Alex wrote:
“Almost A million or more now.”
HB Earth:
“My first trip to the uk round trip Nigerian airways was 5,300 naira 1988.”
Gasby:
“How many people could afford it then? Lol.”
Amazing Homez:
“2012 I paid 230k British Airways to Heathrow from Lagos.”
Sk James902:
“Now round trip lagos to maiduguri last how no. 326.00005 A00 but seriously Nigeria don bajje finish.”
Promzy8055:
“But now na 3m.”
Onimisi:
“You people should stop comparing the past to presence. Air peace is making it easier at the moment.”
Peaceco:
“You got cheap flight then, the same year I bought it 215k round trip.”
International:
“Booking air Line from Nigeria for now is too expensive I swear, unless to taking off from Ghana is too cheaper.”
Ketiku:
“Then some people monthly salary was 50naira.”
Godswillventure4:
“1000 pounds I use am last month.”
Geepee:
“Now na 120k+ from lagos-Warri.”
Amanslelly:
“1.2m Qatar by transit.”
Official Joshbabs:
“Now na ur life salary oo.”
Vivian O:
“It's gonna be good again.”
Simplepickin1:
“I sang word to word off the bit.”
Fedo:
“Arik air close, union bank merge.”
Lagos-London ticket: Airlines slash prices
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Foreign airlines have further reduced their fares to compete with Air Peace, which recently started operating flights on the Lagos-London route.
On March 30, Air Peace launched direct flights from Lagos to London, charging N1.2 million for a round-trip economy ticket on a route where other airlines were charging up to N3 million.
In response, foreign airlines slashed their prices to an average of ₦1.4 million for a round-trip economy ticket last week due to the Nigerian airline's action.
There is also a story of foreign airlines allegedly plan to force Air Peace out of business.
