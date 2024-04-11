A decade ago, a TikTok user uploaded a video that captured the cost of a flight from Lagos to London, showing a fare of just 96,460 Naira for a direct route

Fast forward to 2024, and the video has sparked a wave of disbelief among viewers, as the price for the same journey has skyrocketed, now exceeding one million naira

The stark contrast in airfare prices over the years has highlighted the dramatic changes in the aviation industry, leaving many nostalgic for the days of more affordable travel

The user showed ticket price of over decade ago. Photo credit: Getty Image. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship with the event described in the material.

Source: Getty Images

Flight ticket price from Lagos to London

Numerous viewers commented on the video, expressing astonishment at the current fares in 2024, which have escalated to over a million naira, as shared by @9jabackthen.

PrinceMmt said:

“I bought BA one way for 1.3m just 2 days ago... Naija which way.”

Alex wrote:

“Almost A million or more now.”

HB Earth:

“My first trip to the uk round trip Nigerian airways was 5,300 naira 1988.”

Gasby:

“How many people could afford it then? Lol.”

Amazing Homez:

“2012 I paid 230k British Airways to Heathrow from Lagos.”

Sk James902:

“Now round trip lagos to maiduguri last how no. 326.00005 A00 but seriously Nigeria don bajje finish.”

Promzy8055:

“But now na 3m.”

Onimisi:

“You people should stop comparing the past to presence. Air peace is making it easier at the moment.”

Peaceco:

“You got cheap flight then, the same year I bought it 215k round trip.”

International:

“Booking air Line from Nigeria for now is too expensive I swear, unless to taking off from Ghana is too cheaper.”

Ketiku:

“Then some people monthly salary was 50naira.”

Godswillventure4:

“1000 pounds I use am last month.”

Geepee:

“Now na 120k+ from lagos-Warri.”

Amanslelly:

“1.2m Qatar by transit.”

Official Joshbabs:

“Now na ur life salary oo.”

Vivian O:

“It's gonna be good again.”

Simplepickin1:

“I sang word to word off the bit.”

Fedo:

“Arik air close, union bank merge.”

Lagos-London ticket: Airlines slash prices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Foreign airlines have further reduced their fares to compete with Air Peace, which recently started operating flights on the Lagos-London route.

On March 30, Air Peace launched direct flights from Lagos to London, charging N1.2 million for a round-trip economy ticket on a route where other airlines were charging up to N3 million.

In response, foreign airlines slashed their prices to an average of ₦1.4 million for a round-trip economy ticket last week due to the Nigerian airline's action.

There is also a story of foreign airlines allegedly plan to force Air Peace out of business.

Source: Legit.ng