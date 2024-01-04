A businesswoman packaged garbage and delivered it to a customer who had earlier sent her a fake payment alert

The customer purchased an item from the woman but craftily attempted to deceive her with a fake alert screenshot

The story quickly gained attention on the TikTok app and netizens had mixed reactions to her retaliation method

In a TikTok video, a woman revealed how a customer, who had previously made a legitimate purchase from her, attempted to trick her with a fake payment alert.

The woman identified as @realnuria on TikTok said she sent her account details to the customer who wanted a new set of goods.

Businesswoman takes revenge on customer who sent fake alert Photo credit: @realnuria/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman deals with customer who sent her fake alert

However, instead of sending the payment for the new purchase, the customer sent a screenshot of a fake debit alert.

Frustrated by the deception, the woman decided to take matters into her own hands and came up with a creative idea.

She packaged garbage and sent it as a delivery to the customer. By doing so, she intended to make the customer pay for the delivery and receive an unpleasant surprise.

Unfortunately, the customer's reaction was to block the woman on all social media platforms, cutting off any further communication.

She said;

“This is not the first time she is buying something from me. The first time, she paid and I delivered to her, she was so happy. So this time she said she wanted to buy the same thing she bought the first time and she asked for my account number I sent it to her but instead, she decided to still send me the screenshot of the money she sent for the first item she bought from me.

"That was why I decided to package this garbage for her so that she will have to pay for delivery to see garbage. However, when she received the garbage she blocked me on all socials.”

Netizens react to woman’s video of sending garbage to customer

The unusual retaliation method caught the attention of netizens, who had a range of reactions to the story.

Golden MemoriesGh reacted:

“I can't do payment before delivery on any online deals and purchase though.”

Samuel Anobah said:

“U shd have called her, it could be a mistake from her end.”

ChooselivingGH reacted:

“So who is paying the delivery fee!?”

KOTEY_99 said:

“What if she made a mistake.”

@awuradede reacted:

“GABBAGE IN GABBAGE OUT.”

AC commented:

“I will never pay for anything I haven't received. You are even risking your life.”

Aprilsveryown said:

“If gabage in gabage out was a person.”

PERNAH GHONO reacted:

“What was his comment pls, we beg come and share the feedback with Us.”

HIS GODDESS said:

“Nice move.”

Jewelry Store, Ghana said:

“She probably thought she had hit jackpot.”

Obronii Melissa reacted:

“Total damage o.she will pay delivery plus borla fee.”

Watch the video below:

Lady packs nylons for customer who sent fake alert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has narrated how a customer wanted to trick her with a fake alert during their transaction. The online vendor (@evacollectibles) did not raise any issue when she discovered the fake alert but decided to pay the person back.

So, instead of the actual order, she packed pieces of dirty nylon and placed a note inside. She even asked the person to pay a delivery fee of N5,000. Her note to the fake alert sender read: "Thank you for trying to ruin my small business."

Many Nigerians who watched her video said they would like to know how the customer responded when she got the order.

Source: Legit.ng