A participant in Hilda Baci's cooking class incorporated unconventional ingredients into a traditional Hungarian dish

Her TikTok video showcased the preparation of beef goulash with the addition of sweet red wine and sugar

This unconventional recipe garnered attention and mixed reactions from netizens who watched the video

A Nigerian lady has caused a frenzy online after sharing Hilda Baci’s recipe for the classic Hungarian dish, beef goulash.

In her TikTok video, the lady identified as @chukwusomagaa demonstrated the preparation process, but surprised viewers by incorporating sweet red wine and sugar into the meal.

Hilda Baci's student uses sugar to cook beef goulash Photo credit: @chukwusomagaa/TikTok.

Lady trends after cooking beef goulash

The unexpected addition of sugar raised eyebrows and sparked a discussion among food enthusiasts.

Adding to the online buzz, Chukwusomagaa captioned her video with a playful statement.

She wrote;

"HILDA'S BEEF GOULASH. Public service announcement to the man that will marry me!My bride price don go up. Anam esizibinternational."

Netizens react to unconventional recipe

Chukwusomagaa's video quickly gained traction on social media, with users expressing their opinions about her unconventional beef goulash recipe.

Netizens were divided, with some intrigued by the unique twist and eager to try it themselves, while others criticized the inclusion of sugar and red wine in the dish.

@suwaiba_ said:

“Is the wine alcoholic?”

@Hydrof said:

“We might start getting drunk just by eating. Sound interesting.”

@Sophie Ben said:

“Jokes apart chef hilda is doing wonders on people see beautiful dishes everywhere.”

@Precyoma reacted:

“Oooh looks so good' (any red alcoholic wine? Or non Alcoholic wine.”

@Chii Spice City reacted:

“The caption.”

Watch the video below:

