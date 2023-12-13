A TikTok video showing Nanny Rosie busting some amazing moves and enjoying herself has gained attention online

A captivating TikTok video that captured Nanny Rosie unleashing some incredible moves and having a blast has gone viral on the internet.

The video showed the viral nanny in a joyful mood, dancing with enthusiasm and confidence. She displayed her dancing skills with various moves, such as twirling, shaking, and slow takes.

Nanny Rosie dancing happily. Photo credit: @rozalinachocolatebae/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video posted by @rozalinachocolatebae was a delight to watch as Nanny Rosie radiated happiness and energy.

Many people who watched the video for the first time were amazed by her talent and complimented her performance.

They expressed their admiration and appreciation for her dancing abilities and her positive attitude.

The video was a testament to Nanny Rosie’s zest for life and her love for dancing.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Blessed Atieno Musau reacted:

“Are you Kanye Jaber's daughter?”

Tessy:

“Beautiful girl..black is beautiful.”

Marisol Henriquez730:

“From panama blessings you are pretty rosi.”

Lizzie5:

“East or west one is always happy to be home.”

Emelda Marasi

“Fungua YouTube channel yako dear.”

User4504584167995 Augusta:

“My black beauty.”

Mau:

“Rosy you are beautiful and many blessings to you.”

Emmah nyajohn:

“You've made us proud nyarluo. Rossi mne love how they dance in your country teach the children, your dances and your culture.”

User8125623997825:

“Am proud of you Rosie solong ua a Luooooo.”

Nanny Rosie shows her own children for the first time in p[public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Rosie, a nanny who was loved by her employer’s kids dearly has shown her own kids for the first time publicly.

She had earlier indicated in an interview that she had three kids including two boys and one girl before she started her work as a nanny.

In the video, Rosie and her kids sat down together and her grown daughter could be seen playing with her mother with happiness.

Source: Legit.ng