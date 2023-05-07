A lady was seen sitting mournfully after a big pot of jollof rice she was cooking sadly poured away

The video shows that the pot got punctured at the bottom midway into the cooking, and the rice was disastrously wasted

While it is not clear if the jollof rice was meant for a party or sale, the woman mopped it up with pain on her face

A pot of jollof rice has been disastrously wasted, and the woman who owns it was seen sitting mournfully in a video.

The TikTok video shows that the pot got punctured when the cooking was underway, and there was no way to save the situation.

The lady sat mournfully after the rice after her jollof rice waisted. Photo credit: TikTok/@foodblog9ja.

Source: TikTok

In the 41 seconds video, the woman sat in sadness after the ugly incident that saw the rice on the dirty ground where she was cooking.

Huge loss as pot of jollof rice pours on the ground

It appears the four-legged pot she used was not original, as the bottom melted away when it was heated in a gas cooker.

A large portion of the rice was seen on the dirty ground. It was later packed and thrown away.

It is not clear if the jollof rice was meant for a party or sale, but it was surely a disaster. The video was posted by @foodblog9ja.

Watch the video below:

@Dammytol said:

"Omo and the jollof rice is very rich oo."

@honey commented:

"Yet the pot does not seem old hien."

@jenny said:

"All my ex weeding food go pour."

@Ope Aderogba commented:

"It's better to have it custom-made from Saki, than buying the readymade ones in the market. My mum has been using hers for more than 15 years."

@natural said:

"Same prayer for those who are jealous of my marriage."

@Joyce- commented:

"This kind of pot is meant for firewood and not gas, because melts the aluminium that causes it to break. So it’s better to use firewood."

@Grandma said:

"So sorry dear. It's very painful."

