A Nigerian man has taken to social media to showcase the money he has been saving up at home for the past two years

According to him, the goal was to keep saving that way for the next four to five years where it not for CBN's naira redesign and new directives

Social media users expressed surprise at the massive wads of cash he took out as he appreciated God

A Nigerian man identified as Jimoh has excitedly showcased the money he was able to save up at home.

Jimoh broke his wooden save box and took out the crumpled wads of N1k notes in it as he praised God for his savings.

He said he started saving on January 19th, 2021. Photo Credit: @sirprosper4e

While taking pride in his feat, Jimoh said savings require discipline and revealed he saved up the money for two years.

Jimoh said he began saving in the box on January 19th, 2021 and took out the money in January 2023. Sharing his feat on TikTok, he wrote:

"Started saving on the 19th January 2021 , if CBN ni would love to save it for like 4-5 years."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Gracious said:

''Would have been better to secure it with a plot of land, would have appreciated by now."

YOUR BABE BESTIE Danny said:

"They pray make bank collect am."

Mr. Jumbo said:

"Is useless to save money in naira it's much better to save in dollar and not naira, what #1000 can buy for you in 2021, #2000 can't afford it now."

Ammy said:

"That is how my husband use to save and on the 13 January our house got burnt and we lost everything..."

charleseriga said:

"You can only save when you have extra, if you don't have enough or nothing then what will you save."

imadeimonhimijosh said:

"Bro you just made my day with this proof...I did a year saving and till now I still have food brekete in my house."

Mercy Paul G said:

"OMG you don buy car like this!"

