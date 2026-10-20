Ireland's immigration authority has published clear rules on who qualifies to challenge a short stay visa refusal

The guidance specifies an age threshold that determines whether a foreign national can personally contest a negative decision

Adults who have their application refused are also permitted to appeal on behalf of another person under certain conditions

Ireland's immigration authority has published official guidance outlining which foreign nationals are eligible to appeal a short stay visa refusal, and it includes a specific age restriction that affects younger applicants.

According to the Irish Immigration Service, anyone aged 18 or over whose visa application has been refused has the right to lodge a personal appeal against that decision. Adults may also submit an appeal on another person's behalf, provided they have been authorised to do so. Acceptable authorised representatives include solicitors, legal representatives, visa sponsors, friends, and family members.

Ireland mentions the age at which people can't appeal short-stay visa refusals. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who cannot appeal their own visa decision

The guidance draws a firm line for applicants under the age of 18. Minors are not permitted to appeal a negative visa decision themselves, regardless of the circumstances of their application. Instead, the appeal must be submitted by a parent or legal guardian. Where neither is available to act directly, a solicitor or legal representative acting on behalf of the parent or guardian may file the appeal instead.

Ireland: What rules mean for foreign nationals

The published rules apply to short-stay visa decisions, which cover visits to Ireland for purposes such as tourism, family visits, or short-term engagements. For adult applicants, the process allows some flexibility in representation, meaning a refused applicant does not necessarily need to navigate the appeals process alone.

However, for younger travellers, the requirement that a parent or guardian handles the appeal adds an additional layer of process that families planning visits to Ireland need to be aware of before submitting any application.

The guidance is available in full on the official Irish Immigration Service website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Ireland announced one country whose citizens can stay for two years under the working holiday scheme.

Ireland: Conditions to qualify for long-term residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland announced the requirements for foreigners seeking long-term residency, including the 60 months of legal residence applicants must prove.

The rules also affect families: spouses and dependants may apply, but their permission could come with a restriction that leaves them unable to work in Ireland.

Source: Legit.ng