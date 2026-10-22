Nigerian rapper Eldee publicly announced he was parting ways with Manchester United on October 22, 2026

The musician penned a formal farewell letter to the club, signing off as 'Former Manchester United Supporter'

His post drew massive engagement from many Nigerians, with many taunting him

Nigerian rapper Eldee has made it official: his decades-long love affair with Manchester United is over.

On Wednesday, October 22, 2026, Eldee, whose full name is Lanre Dabiri, took to Instagram to announce his departure from the fanbase of the English Premier League club. The post included a photograph of a formal typed letter addressed directly to the club.

Eldee dumps Manchester United following embarrassing defeat to Como. Credit: eldeethedon/comofootball

Source: Instagram

The letter, dated October 21, 2026, read in part:

"This is to formally inform you that from today, October 21, 2026, I, Lanre eLDee Dabiri, am no longer a supporter or a fan of Manchester United."

Despite the firm tone, the rapper closed the letter on a bittersweet note: "Good luck, Manchester United. Once a Red, Always a Red in spirit." His caption was equally emotional, reading: "It was good while it lasted. Goodbye 🥺 #goodbyeMUFC #mufc #manchesterunited."

What pushed Eldee over the edge

The timing of the post points directly to Manchester United's crushing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Como in the UEFA Champions League on October 21, 2026, the same date on the farewell letter.

The result was enough to push the rapper to the point of no return after years of loyalty to the club.

Eldee is one of Nigeria's most recognised music figures, known for hits that helped shape the Afrobeats and hip-hop landscape in the mid-2000s. His social media presence remains influential, and the viral nature of the post reflects just how widely his frustration resonated, particularly among Nigerian football fans who have long supported Manchester United through thick and thin.

Eldee put his Manchester United farewell in writing as he closes a decades-long chapter. Credit: eldeethedon

Source: Instagram

Eldee's post announcing his departure from Man Utd is below

Reactions as Eldee quits Man Utd

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

bigbirdkuti commented:

"Baba dey disguise!! We know this is not true and we don’t want u in our club."

wunmiobe wrote:

"Don’t come to Arsenal o! We only want ride or die fans!"

owoyele_oshiyeta said:

"Broz we Arsenal fans suffered pass diz wey una jst start naw🤷‍♂️u for still give them more time too rebuild atleast."

onlyunomidas said:

"Na me laugh you last on this matter no vex big bro you can’t say never now!! Remember Man United for life!"

DJ Cuppy visits Man Utd's stadium

Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire daughter Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy took to her Instagram page with a series of pictures for her fans and followers.

Cuppy paid a visit to Old Trafford stadium and she took some fun pictures in the facility. Interestingly, the Gelato crooner was also spotted rocking a rare Manchester United sleeveless and knee-length gown.

Source: Legit.ng