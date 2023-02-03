A Nigerian lady has in three separate videos narrated the dream she had which was a warning for people to stay away from sin

The lady said the dream captured the imminent coming of Jesus Christ as Christians believe, adding her dreams are not a movie

Many people who reacted to her videos prayed to God to have mercy on them so they can be found worthy of His kingdom

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A young Nigerian lady, @tori_claire8, has shared a video where she claimed that the Almighty God gave her a message in a dream to deliver to everyone in the world.

She said that the dream was about the second coming of Jesus Christ. The lady added that though she is a shy person, she had to pray to God to give her the boldness to preach His gospel.

The lady said begged people to turn away from their sinful ways. Photo source: @tori_claire8

Source: TikTok

Lady narrates her dream

The lady said that in the dream, she had another dream. The undergraduate stated that in the dream, she did not make heaven and was scared.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to her dream, there was a bright light that showed the presence of Jesus Christ. She made three separate clips on her page to narrate every detail of what she dreamt about.

Watch her first video below:

Below is her second video:

Below are some of the reactions:

Confidenceboi said:

"Dear God pls forgive us and teach us to know you more for ourselves."

Daisydoll_x said:

"Have had this dream before too, last year though.christ came and I didn't make it , it was like God was there showing me around and how I didn't make it...."

Lovey said:

"God have mercy on me oooh and my family."

commy brown said:

"I need your grace to do what you want lord."

Lady and her friends pray in an apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @fayfaylicious, in a video revealed that her friend invited her to her house for a sleepover prayer session.

A clip she shared on TikTok showed other ladies who were also invited. They all took different positions in the house and prayed in tongues.

There were those who lay on the floor and others who stood at a corner in the house. They all passionately prayed.

Source: Legit.ng