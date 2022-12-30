A beautiful old woman decided to apply some make-up to her lips and the video has sparked reactions on TikTok

The woman was seen looking into a mirror and using pink lipstick after which she smiled and revealed her dentition

As of Friday, December 30, young people have besieged the video to express how they feel about the lovely old lady

TikTok users are reacting to a video of an old woman who was using lipstick and admiring herself in a mirror.

The lovely old woman was seen making up in a video posted by a user identified as Destiny.

The woman smiled after reviewing her make-up in the mirror. Photo credit: TikTok/@user7944315104813.

Source: UGC

She carefully applied the lipstick on her lips and after reviewing it in the mirror, she let out a beautiful smile.

After watching herself in the mirror, it appears she remembered her youthful days and how glowing she used to be as compared to now.

Video of an old woman applying make-up sparks reactions

Also, her smiles in the video seem to have reminded young people that they will not remain young forever.

Young folks who have come across the video took to the comment section to say how beautiful the woman is despite her old age.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user3978841888959 said:

"Lesson learned."

@user6128309295363 commented:

"The spirit is willing but the flesh."

@Laila said:

"Heart is young."

@akirordina002@gmail.com said:

"In Uganda, I don't know how to explain."

@maryan reacted:

"Beautiful grand ma."

@Ed.w.a.r.d.ug said:

"That's where we are going ba pipo. Let's respect age."

@user9021126715884 commented:

"Queen of the queens."

