The Gwent Police in Southeast Wales, UK, revealed that it would be using keke as one of its vehicles to fight crimes

Speaking about how the tricycles would be used, the force described the idea as a good one that will contribute to community safety

The police also gave the community residents a show of the kekes to inform them how it would be used around them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Gwent Police in the UK is working on adding tricycles which are popularly known as kekes in Nigeria to its tools in fighting crime.

BBC reports that officers of the Gwent Police will be using the kekes in places like Newport and Abergavenny to patrol parks and walkways.

The keke, according to Gwent Police, is meant to increase safety. Photo source: BBC, RFStock

Source: Getty Images

Keke as a crime-fighting tool

As at the time of writing this report, it was not revealed how much the force had spent on the tricycles.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the force, the tricycles would be used at places where crimes can be quickly reported.

Yahoo News reports that a high-ranking official of the Gwent Police said:

"They were on show at our Behind the Badge day, giving local residents the opportunity to see them up close and to hear more about how they will be used...."

The use of kekes has also been described as "novelty". It is believed it would "deliver high visibility reassurance patrols within the city centre to make residents and visitors feel safer when walking around the city".

Man builds keke in Kano

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that amazing photos of a keke built by a Nigerian man flooded social media. The man who fabricated the machine is named Faisal and he is said to be based in Kano state.

The Keke he built looks so neat that the photos have generated reactions, with many calling for him to be supported.

It was gathered that Faisal fabricated the tricycles from scratch. He was seen working on one of the machines in his shop.

Man rejoices as he buys keke

In similar news, a video of a young man celebrating after buying a new keke and a motorcycle generated reactions.

In the short video, the young man named Obafelix showed off his new whips, displaying the progress he is making in life.

The man refused to keep calm after he paid for the machines, celebrating his little wins. He posed with the bikes in one scene of the video while also sitting inside the Keke.

Source: Legit.ng