A trending video of a beautiful black lady dancing on the highway in London has melted hearts online.

Dressed in Ankara (African fabric) and heels, the stunning woman danced in a captivating manner and everyone stood in awe.

Black woman dances sweetly in London Photo Credit: @desinoona / TikTok

Source: UGC

While some people cheered her on as she danced, others just watched with sweet smiles on their faces.

Netizens gush over beautiful African dancer

@saby_gold said:

"With high heels! Aunty didn't come to play!"

@babeehummingbird wrote:

"Yes Aunty, do your thing. Know this, Aunty didn’t come to play. Dan in those heels too. Love it."

@madiya59 stated:

"Presenting Africas that's how happy we are Africans dancing is in our blood."

@joyinpalace commented:

"Only in London the hyping was everything the man recording in black t-shirt had me."

@fowlerangela92 said:

"To do that dressing beutiful like she did and dancing at the same time in central london takes more than corauge to."

@cptheactress7 wondered:

"So even the whites can be shocked and glanced just like when they come to africa and we admire them."

@jaberwiththegoodhair said:

"Wait is this that one UK company that sells Afro centric clothes? I've seen their ads with women walking and dancing in the streets?"

@selinas14 added:

"Why can anyone not like black people expecially Africans when they are entertainment."

Watch the video below:

Black woman rocks Camo trousers to dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful video has captured the moment a black woman danced with an oyinbo woman on the streets.

In the viral video, the black woman was first seen dancing alone and after sometime, an oyinbo woman was spotted passing behind her. The oyinbo woman subtly began to copy her dance steps from behind till the black lady sighted her and allowed her dance with her.

The black lady rocked a black top and trousers while the oyinbo woman wore a jeans. The video was shared on TikTok by the black lady @hey__itsolivia.

