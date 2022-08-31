The great humanitarian and missionary, Mary Slessor, had a challenging childhood as she worked and schooled while she was young

Mary's love for church was nurtured by her mother who made sure she attended services as a kid

In Africa, the humanitarian helped put a stop some barbaric traditions and improved the lives of kids and women despite having malaria several times

Mary Slessor is great humanitarian who lived from December 1848 to January 1915. While many know her as the saviour of twins, other parts of life also deserved knowing. In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at the some aspects of Slessor's life.

Early life

According to Undiscovered Scotland, though Mary Slessor was born in Aberdeen, she had to move to another city called Dundee when was age 11.

Mary Slessor worked while she schooled. Photo source: WorkOutYourFaith, Underdiscovered Scotland, Scotsman

Source: UGC

Her childhood was not all rosy. This is partly due to that fact that her alcoholic father lost his job caused by his addiction. Mary's mother was the opposite of her father. She was a fervent Christian. The woman ensured her daughter followed in her footstep.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Due to her family's financial situation, Mary had to combine schooling with work. After her formal education, the humanitarian was already a skilled worker as she worked at jute mills from 6-6pm.

Her passion for humanitarian service

Mary's charity passion started at a young age. She was a member of a local mission to the poor. By the time she was 28, she applied to become a missionary. After receiving adequate training, she went on a mission to Africa.

Mary's mission in Africa

The Travelling Team reports that the young Mary loved church so much. When she came to Calabar, her post was at a place called the Duke Town. She was there as a school teacher.

Mary Slessor's page gathers that the woman became the first ever female magistrate after Southern Nigerian became a British protectorate.

While in Nigeria, she had to deal with series of malaria cases. The woman's popularity even became more after death because of her selfless work to humanity.

On rescuing children and helping women

Some of the core works of the humanitarian was welfare towards children. She rescued kids who were abandoned and also stopped the killing of twins.

Apart from that, Mary Slessor also improved the lives of African women in her society.

A webpage dedicated to her work had this to saw about her:

"In Nigeria there are many reminders of Mary Slessor, statues of her holding twins, roads, streets and hospitals named after her. Similarly in Britain streets are named after her in several cities including Coventry, Dundee and Glasgow."

Man rescued abandoned baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man with the TikTok handle @kala_kakapentoa is a true reflection of what humanity should be.

In a video shared on the platform, the man did a photo collage of the baby he found by the roadside years ago.

He took the child under his care. The man revealed that with the help of his mother, he was able to nurture the child. According to him, babysitting him was a tough job.

Source: Legit.ng