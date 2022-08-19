A video of a smart dog carrying four tyres with Its teeth has amazed social media users who watched the clip

In the viral video making rounds online, the smart dog offered to help carry tyres using its teeth

Social media users have showered massive praises on the dog, with many people wondering how it got the initiative

A smart dog sighted its owner working outside the house and arranging tyres alone. The caring dog went closer and began to help arrange the tyres as someone filmed the sweet scene.

In a lovely video, the dog was spotted using its teeth to lift about four tyres. This amazed many people who wondered how the dog got the idea.

The strong dog lifted the four tyres with its teeth after a short time of practising how to achieve it. Viewers were stunned.

Social media users react to the video

Iam_pmas said:

"I think this has to be the smartest dog I have ever seen."

Leux_massey wrote:

"Na Venn diagram the dog use o."

Charle_ieeee reacted:

"Omo the dog smart. It went back to check how to do it. Na why I like dog be this. E smart pass some human beings."

Janeethrifts_ commented:

"Wow this is amazing. The dog get sense but that tyres too much for am o."

Marvyblaq added:

"Very smart but abeg no break your teeth o."

Hungry dog pretends it has a broken leg to get food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a report by Metro UK showed a very smart dog that has mastered the art of tricking people into thinking it has a broken leg.

Called Gae by people in Bangkok, Thailand, the street animal would drag one of his hind legs on the floor for seconds as if it were sick.

Just as you start taking pity on the dog, a video showed the moment it quickly transitioned into one with full functioning legs. The media gathered that whenever people offered to help the animal, it would jump up and run around excitedly.

