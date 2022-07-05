A funny video has shown two cute babies trying to make the right choice when presented with cash, a phone and, a gas lighter

One of the babies rushed to pick up cash, the girl quickly picked up the gas lighter and went away with speed

The video has left social media users in stitches with many of them wondering what she wanted to do with the lighter

After being presented with the options of cash, phone and money, a baby girl went for a gas lighter in a video currently trending online.

There were actually two kids and they are said to be twins, but one of them quickly grabbed the cash in the hand of the adult.

The girl picked the gas lighter and shunned phone. Photo credit: TikTok/@sandraqueenlee2.

With the speed of light, the first child cuddled the ward of cash he picked and sat down to admire it like a hard-won prize.

The pretty girl made for the gas lighter as if she knew what it was and then picked it up and went away with the speed of light.

She went to one corner of the house before it was taken from her by the adult.

Social media users are laughing out loud after seeing the funny video which was shared on TikTik by @sandraqueenlee2.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@Favour said:

"I love that girl. Highness all the way."

@Michael commented:

"Make I high finished. I will deal with the money later."

@temidayo reacted:

"She go use that loud reason am share the money together . High class."

@Altcoin_Daddy said:

"Where that one carry lighter dey go?"

@KellyJuliet commented:

"This one will always be high when e grow."

@AugustineIKONSO reacted:

"Allow him to be what he want to be."

@olayidehalimah said:

"Na highness she go take give em brother wotowoto collect that money."

