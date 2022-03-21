A man has taken to social media to share an important lesson he learnt from his recent failed job application

Seamus Amanya said that he was one of the 34 persons called up by the organization for the simple job interview but he didn't make the final cut

Seamus narrated the events of that fateful day stating that they were given only one minute to attempt the interview questions

A man has stunned the internet with his recent job interview failure and how it left him with a life lesson.

The man identified as Seamus Amanya shared on LinkedIn that he had been invited for the job interview along with 33 other persons.

He failed to read the instructions carefully Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Seamus Amanya

Source: UGC

They had a one-minute test

He stated that the organization's director had addressed applicants that only those who scored a 100 % on the test would be selected.

Seamus said the questions appeared cheap.

"Before we were served the question papers, we were told we have only 1 minute. The questions were a bit cheap. 10 questions in all. So at the start time, we all began rushing to beat time. Some of us finished the 10 questions, others couldn't, he wrote."

He would discover that he was among the 32 who failed the test for a simple reason.

"At first, we were stunned at how he went through 34 scripts in less than 2 minutes and graded us all. Then he told us, there was an instruction at the top of the question, "Answer only number 8."

"*Question 8*

"*WHAT IS YOUR MOTHER'S MAIDEN NAME?*''

A stunned Seamus said the failed job interview taught him that:

"Finishing a task is not as important as doing it as you were/are told to."

Netizens share their thoughts on his experience

Dr John Hodgson said:

"Shamus, thanks for sharing! There are other lessons to be learnt from this experience. Don't waste your time dealing with those not worthy of you. You dodged a bullet there, good luck to the 2 who passed. What other hidden traps might await them once employed in such a place?

"Perhaps they'd interviewed there before? How many examples like that are encountered whilst in work? None! Seek a job that will be more satisfying, inclusive, and supportive! This seems like macho-management at it's extreme! All the best!"

Lloyd Gunraj, MSc said:

"But that's exactly the problem with the global education system!! It trains you to follow instructions ....to be an obedient employee..instead of encouraging free and critical thinking."

Yomi Disu said:

"You have shown an exemplary attitude; you are not bitter about the experience. That is good. And you also cared to share the experience and took responsibility for what transpired, these are good leadership qualities. My opinion is they just missed a good candidate. Keep on, a better organization will recognize you."

Wendy Kasonde kabamba said:

"For a minute there I was getting agitated with the recruitment process, I get what they were trying to achieve but I still think 34 was a lot of candidates to call my thoughts."

