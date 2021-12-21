A heartwarming video has emerged online in which strangers celebrated a lady's birthday when they noticed she was alone in a restaurant

The lady was seen sitting alone and facing her birthday cake, but in a moment she was surrounded by cheering strangers who came to share in her happiness

Before the strangers joined her, the birthday lady appeared dejected and unhappy, apparently because there was no one to sing for her

A lady went to a restaurant to mark her birthday all alone, but she was joined by people she had never met before who noticed her loneliness and decided to share in her happiness.

At first, the birthday lady was seen sitting all alone before a birthday cake. She was then seen clapping her hands before she was joined by the strangers.

The people who joined her were reported to be total strangers and staff of the restaurant who noticed that she was unhappy and alone. They were seen hugging happily in the video shared by Good News Movement.

See the video below:

Social media users react

Social media users who saw the heartwarming video trooped to the comment section to bare their minds:

@loyaltyhonestyeverything:

"I speak an abundance of love and prosperity onto her❤️ May she never celebrate alone again"

@puggywugmummy1"

"This is both heartbreaking and heartwarming. Happy birthday whoever you are!"

@sarah_norwich

"This is so lovely. But please let’s not assume she’s lonely, she may be blissfully content celebrating alone, I quite often like doing things solo"️

artefakto_:

"Gonna expose myself in public celebrating my own brthday so people can pity me and gimme attention"

Stranger blesses a hawker with plenty ward of cash

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported how a total stranger blessed a struggling woman with wads of cash. The stranger saw the woman as she hawked food in a cooler and then decided to change her life.

The stranger stopped as if he wanted to buy food. He approached the woman and handed her the wad of cash.

The man told the woman the money was to support her business. The happy woman was seen in the video hugging the man happily.

