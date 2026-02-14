Alleged 2.28bn Fraud: Court Takes Action Against 2 Abuja Socialites

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Kubwa, rejected the bail application of Prince Chibuike Echem, Abuja socialite, and Danjuma Mohammed, former National Coordinator of the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project at the North East Development Commission

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Kubwa, has refused a bail application filed by Abuja socialite Prince Chibuike Echem and Danjuma Mohammed, a former National Coordinator of the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) at the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The two defendants were arraigned in January by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged multi-billion-naira contract fraud. They pleaded not guilty to a 55-count charge bordering on conspiracy, advance-fee fraud and forgery.

Charges linked to alleged contract scam

According to the prosecution, Echem and Mohammed allegedly defrauded Diamond Leeds Limited, an indigenous construction and equipment supply company, by claiming they could facilitate lucrative government contracts.

The EFCC told the court that the alleged scheme unfolded in 2023 when Echem, who had been engaged by Diamond Leeds as a consultant, introduced the firm’s chief executive to Mohammed, presenting him as an influential power-broker in the North.

Despite purported contract award letters, the company was reportedly never allowed to mobilise personnel or equipment to project sites in the North-East, with insecurity cited as the reason.

Alleged ₦2.28bn obtained under false pretences

Prosecutors said the defendants, standing trial under Charge No. CR/708/25, are accused of conspiring to obtain over ₦2.28 billion from the managing director of Diamond Leeds through false pretences. Investigations further alleged that documents submitted in support of the supposed contracts were forged.

The EFCC also disclosed that, following repeated demands for payment for delivered equipment, an account was allegedly opened in the name of NEDC with a commercial bank, from which part of the disputed funds was said to have been recovered.

Court orders remand, sets trial dates

At the hearing, the prosecution applied for the defendants to be remanded pending trial. The presiding judge ordered their remand at Suleja Correctional Centre, citing its proximity to the court, and fixed ten consecutive hearing days beginning 25 March.

After the proceedings, lead counsel B. C. Igwilo, SAN, said, “about seven witnesses would testify,” and urged objective reporting of the case.

The EFCC informed the court that further investigations uncovered additional fraud links involving Mohammed, which allegedly led to his dismissal from the NEDC. The matter has been adjourned as the trial continues.

